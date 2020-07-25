375 More Test Positive For COVID-19, Tally Jumps To 16,643

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman has announced 375 more COVID-19 cases bringing the tally to 16,643.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings at Afya House, Aman stated that within the last 24 hours, 2,052 samples were tested.

128 patients have ideally recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,574. Out of those discharged, 74 came from the home-based program while 54 discharged from various facilities.

However, on a sad note, 4 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus bringing the death toll to 278.

Out of the positive cases, 229 were male and 146 were female. 351 are Kenyans and 24 are foreigners.

Read: Netizens Call Out NTV For Misquoting Health CAS Mwangangi

Aman reiterated the need to eat healthily and observe the directives given by the Ministry of Health in combating the spread of the virus.

For instance, he indicated that 50 per cent of the patients who have succumbed to COVID-19 had pre-existing health conditions including diabetes, hypertension and a combination of both.

“It is now evident that reality has hit home, our brothers and sisters are losing lives with many more in hospitals. 50 per cent of those who have succumbed should be noted that had underlying conditions. People with pre-existing conditions have high chances of developing complications especially those who do not manage them.” He said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu