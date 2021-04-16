37 to Testify Against Obado In Sharon Murder Trial Scheduled for July 5

37 witnessed have been lined up by the prosecution to testify against Migori Governor Okoth Obado in Sharon Otieno murder trial.

According to the most recent update from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), the hearing of the case will commence on July 5, 2021 and will run consecutively for 10 days until July 15, 2021.

The trial had previously been scheduled for March 14 and 16, 2020 but was adjourned due to the scaling down of court operations because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharon Otieno’s death was a case of murder most foul. The deceased was found in a thicket in Oyugis stabbed 8 times.

Read: Sharon Otieno’s Lawyer Barred From Representing Family In Murder Case

The main suspect in the case, Governor Okoth Obado was said to have been in a relationship with the deceased, which blossomed and they were expecting a child at the time of her death.

In 2019, High Court barred professor George Wajakoya from representing the family of slain Rongo University Student Sharon Otieno in trial murder case.

According to a ruling by Justice Ngenye Macharia, Wajakoya had privy knowledge of the case that would interfere with Migori Governor Okoth Obado being accorded a fair trial.

The victim’s family however was given the liberty to engage other lawyers that would aid in the quest for justice.

Read Also: Prisons Department Denies Giving Preferential Treatment To Governor Okoth Obado

This followed an application filed by Migori Governor asking that the lawyer be disqualified from the case on grounds that he had been given important information regarding the case.

According to the embattled governor, Wajakoya had visited him a few days after his arrest at Gigiri Police Station and sought some information regarding the murder case which he might use against him.

“I also reasonably believe that the advocate’s representation of the victims is aimed at advancing a certain mischief against me since there is a glaring conflict of interest on his part,” he said in his application.

Following the preview, Obado narrated that he had instructed the lawyer, Wajakoya to represent him and things took a new twist after his name went missing in the list of lawyers that took over his case.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu