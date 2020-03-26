At Least 37 Million Cyber Threats Detected In Kenya In The Last Quarter Of 2019

“During the period between October and December 2019, the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team/Coordination Centre detected 37.1 million cyber threat events as compared to 25.2 million cyber threat events detected in the period July — September 2019,” said the CA.

The attacks entailed cases of malware, web application attacks, system misconfiguration and online abuse.

This was a 47.3 percent increase from the previous quarter, where organisations in Kenya were hit by at least 25.2 million cases.

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) cyber intelligence team detected at least 37.1 million cases of cyber threats in the period between between October and December 2019.

“This was a 47.3 percent increase as compared to the previous quarter, which is attributed to an exponentially high number of malware threats detected, as demonstrated by increased number of cyber threat advisories issued during the quarter.”

16,637 cyber threat advisories were issued to the affected, a 2.8 percent increase from the 17,127 alerts between July and September 2019.

Most of the attacks target financial institutions and organisations with crucial information.

In 2016, organisations in Kenya lost at least Ksh18 billion to cybercrime, according to an ICT security survey conducted by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) and the CA.

