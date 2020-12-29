360 Families In Starehe To Be Left Homeless As Gov’t Targets Houses For Demolition

Over 360 families in Starehe will be left homeless following government’s decision to demolish the houses the families live in, to pave way for an upgrade.

The demolition is set to begin on Tuesday, with Kenya Power having disconnected electricity on Monday to force the families out.

The government, through the affordable housing agenda, wants to upgrade the houses to modern residential units, and do away with the structures that are over 80 years old.

“I had a meeting with the Ombudsman and it was chaired by Madam Florence Kajuju and the Housing Secretary Patrick Bucha. We agreed in that meeting that Bucha would go and consult with his senior that these school going children wapewe around 3-4 months wamalize masomo halafu other things zifanyike baadaye,” said Adam Katana, Chairman of the Starehe Residents Association.

The families have accused the government of acting in bad faith, saying the demolition will be an inconvenience to many.

“Hawa ni support staff. Wanafagia ofisi, wanatengenezea wakubwa chai na ni drivers. House allowance yao ni Ksh3,500 ama Ksh3,000. Hizi nyumba zimekuwa zikiwasaidia kwa sababu ziko karibu na town. Sasa ukimuhamisha huyu aende Kamulu ama Rongai ndio apate nyumba ama aende Mukuru kwa Njenga, the way watafacilitate hawa watoto wakuje wafanye mitihani hapa inakuwa ni ngumu,” he lamented.

