36 Teens Arrested At House Party in Homa Bay

36 teenagers were last night arrested while partying at a house within Koweo village in Rachuonyo East sub-county, Homa Bay County.

The children, aged between 12 and 17 years, include eight girls and 28 boys.

Four others escaped arrest during the operation led by Kojwach Kawere sub-location Assistant Chief Isaiah Ondoro and his Kojwach Kamyoro counterpart Fredrick Okeyo.

According to the administrators, a majority of the teens arrested include students who recently completed their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Others were primary school pupils.

The offices raided the house at about 11pm after receiving a tip-off from members of the public who complained of loud music from the house.

Bottles of alcohol, two packets of unused condoms and two motorbikes suspected to have been used to ferry the minors to the party were recovered during the operation.

The minors are presently being held at Ringa Police Station.

