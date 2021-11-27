36 People Test Positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours as 31 Recover

In the last 24 hours, 36 people tested positive for Covid-19 from 3,495 samples. The positivity rate is now at 1.0 percent and the total number of confirmed cases are 254,940. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,824,639.

In the same period, 31 people have recovered from the illness. Out of these, 28 have been discharged from. The home based care and isolation program while 3 have been discharged from various health facilities countrywide. The total number of recoveries are now 248, 116.

Currently 353 Covid-19 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the countrywhile 969 have been placed on the home based care and isolation program.

On a positive note, no Covid-19 deaths were reported in the period. The cumulative number of fatalities therefore remains 5,333.

As of November 26, a total of 6,915,627 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,267,236 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,648,391.

