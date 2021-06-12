36 Candidates Shortlisted For IEBC Commissioner Positions Ahead Of 2022 Polls

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel has shortlisted 36 candidates to fill four commissioner posts.

Over 700 candidates had applied to fill the positions according to a gazette notice.

The posts fell vacant following the resignation of Roselyn Akombe in 2017, Connie Nkatha Maina, Dr Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya in April 2018.

According to the commission, on June 30, those who have been shortlisted will be required to undertake a psychometric test that tests both cognitive ability and mental agility.

Also, oral interviews will be done publicly at KICC between July 7 to July 22, 2021.

The candidates are required to provide recent clearances from the DCI, KRA, HELB and EACC.

“All shortlisted applicants are required to undertake a psychometric test on Wednesday, 30th June, 2021 at 11.00 am at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi. Applicants are required to arrive at the venue by 10.30 am,” the advertisement from the IEBC reads.

Among those selected include Kenya’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Lucy Jebet Chelimo, Kenya’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Koki Muli and Dr. Salim Ndemo, a Washington University alumnus who served as a commissioner of the Public Service for seven years until 2009.

Also in the list are Dr. Rose Mumbua Musyoka, a commissioner with the National Land Commission, former Gwasi MP Felix Nyauchi, Former commissioner, National Police Service Commission Murshid Abdalla, Former KNCHR Chairpersons Florence Jaoko and Kagwiria Mbogori as well as Roseline Odede- senior lawyer who previously contested for the IEBC chairmanship and lost.

