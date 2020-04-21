3,500 Teachers and TSC Staff Yanked Off Payroll for Not Declaring Wealth

Over 3500 teachers and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) staff have been yanked off the payroll for failing to declare their wealth within the stipulated time by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

According to the provisions by the Public Officer’s Ethics Act (2013), all public officers are expected to submit the details of their income, assets and liabilities with the stipulated period

Consequently, the TSC had set December 31, 2019, as the deadline where it required all its staff to declare their wealth for the 2017/2019 financial years.

In a circular by the TSC, the salaries of the 3,500 who failed to comply with the requirements have been stopped for the March and April 2020 payrolls until they comply with the set guidelines.

“Over 3,500 employees (secretariat staff and teachers) did not declare their Wealth within the stipulated deadline. Consequently, the Commission has stopped the employees’ salaries for Non-Compliance from March and April 2020 payrolls,” it reads.

They will only be reinstated after meeting certain requirements including writing a letter to their immediate supervisor, principal or headteacher explaining why they failed to declare their wealth in accordance with the law.

Further, they are expected to have a confirmation in writing by their immediate supervisor indicating they have been in the service thus been teaching all along and the letter forwarded to the TSC headquarters.

“For reconciliation purposes, indicate on the remarks column of the Excel list sent to the County, the status of the specific employee such as teaching/ in service, retired, resigned, interdicted, etc…” reads the circular in part.

According to the Kenyan law, all public officers are expected to declare their wealth failure of which they suffer hefty penalties.

