35-year-old Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife, 4 Children in Kirinyaga

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man, Paul Murage Njuki for killing his wife and four children in Kirinyaga.

According to police reports, the man surrendered to the police station on Monday and confessed to having committed the atrocities.

He was then accompanied by police officers where he revealed where he had hidden the bodies as well as the murder weapons in question.

Sadly, the man is said to have defiled one of his daughters before killing them. The children were aged between 1 and 13 years.

The victims were identified as the wife, Millicent Muthoni Rungu aged 38, Nelly Wawira aged 13, Gifton Bundi Muthoni aged 13, Sheromit Wambui Muthoni aged 5, and Clifton Njuki Murage aged one.

The murder weapons in question were a blunt object and a panga with detectives revealed that he hit his two sons and two daughters before later dumping the weapon in a thicket nearby.

The bodies of the deceased have since been retrieved and taken to the mortuary as well as murder weapons recovered.

The suspect is being held at the police station while investigations to determine the motive of the crime continue.

