35 Homa Bay Teenagers Arrested At Sex, Drugs Party

Police authorities have arrested 35 minors engaged in sexual activities at a drug party in a rental property in Homa Bay.

According to Star, the minors were found in a room at Sango Estate on Friday evening and constituted of 20 girls and 15 boys aged between 13 and 17 years.

Apparently, the teenagers were very rowdy and caused a commotion in the neighbourhood dancing to very loud music.

This was confirmed by the area chief, Bob Lango who indicated that the minors were smoking bhang and drinking alcohol with a good number having sneaked out after the police authorities were called.

“Some minors were dressing up when we got into the house. The house had been turned to a brothel. Several bottles of different brands of alcohol were found on the floor and on a table in the house,” Lango said.

The owner of the rental house who has been identified as Patrick Ayieko was also arrested with the minors’ parents expected to be summoned on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Homa Bay County Police Boss Sammy Koskey indicated that the parents are also likely to be charged with and further urged parents to monitor their children whereabouts.

“We’re likely to charge them with the abdication of duties as parents,” Koskey said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, teenage pregnancies have been on the rise with different counties recording high cases. Last month, an alarming report from Machakos county shocked netizens after it was reported at least 4,000 school-going girls were impregnated in the last 4 months alone.