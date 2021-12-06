33 Embu MCAs To Receive Sh520,000 Each for Etiquette Training in Arusha

33 Members of the Embu County Assembly will from December 1, 2021 to February 8, 2022 travel to Arusha, Tanzania for a duration of 14 days.

For the two weeks, the MCAs will learn good manners and how to woo voters.

Together with the Speaker, Clerk, and a few members of the Assembly’s staff, the ward representatives will receive a daily stipend of Sh37,184. They will receive Sh520,576 each for the duration of the training session.

They will also spend two to three million shillings in training fees to be paid to the East and Southern Africa Management Institute (ESAMI).

According to a recent Supplementary Budget passed by the County Assembly, the MCAs transferred Sh10 million from the County Assembly Sports Association (CASA) games kitty and to their foreign travel account to facilitate the upcoming trip.

This was after they depleted the account with expenses from the previous trip that happened in September.

Reports indicate that the ward representatives who are afraid they might not be voted back into assembly in next year’s elections , are pushing for more trips so as to make enough money before their imminent retirement.

Others are seeking to make a killing in order to finance their re-election campaigns.

The MCAs have also pocketed millions from 50 retreats to Nairobi and Mombasa hotels this year alone.

“You will never find our MCAs in Embu there always on the move Tanzania Nairobi and this wastage of public funds,” complained Embu senator Njeru Ndwiga.

