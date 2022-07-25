33 Dead After Modern Coast Bus Plunges into River Nithi

33 people are dead after a Modern Coast bus plunged into River Nithi along the Meru – Mombasa Highway.

Eye witnesses on Sunday said that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle.

Speaking to the Star on Monday, Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achoki said the number of casualties had risen to 33 from 24 the previous night.

Kenya Red Cross was able to rescue some of the victims but had to stall the operations as night fell.

“Rescue efforts have been suspended because it is dark,” Peter Abwao, Communications Manager Kenya Red Cross said.

The injured were taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital and PCEA Chogoria Mission Hospital.

An eyewitness, Nicholas Mutegi, said the Mombasa-bound bus was speeding down the steep Nithi slope before the accident occurred at around 6pm.

“It hit the guard rails and fell into the water. I heard a loud bang when it fell about 40 metres reducing the Bus into wreckage. I could count over 10 bodies put into the police vehicle and over 20 injured,” Mutegi is quoted by the daily.

