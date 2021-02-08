320 British Soldiers Isolated At Nanyuki Training Camp After Four Tested Positive For Covid-19

A total of 320 British soldiers in Nanyuki, Kenya, for Exercise Askari Storm have been placed under isolation after four colleagues tested positive for coronavirus, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

The Mirror reports that the four military personnel arrived in the country last week for training.

The camp commander reportedly ordered the cookhouse shut and banned local staff including chefs from the camp for their own safety, forcing at least 1,000 soldiers to eat in rations.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed to the UK publication that the camp at British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) had been split into isolating groups by flights upon arrival.

After the cases were confirmed, further quarantine measures were imposed with at least 160 soldiers living in tents to enforce social distancing at the training site amid fears that the new troops may have brought the new Covid strain recently reported in Britain into the country.

“The BATUK camp has been placed into enhanced isolation after a very small number of soldiers tested positive for Covid-19. All soldiers deploying on exercise had to conduct a period of isolation and test negative prior to travelling to Kenya, ” said a British Army spokesperson

“The British Army takes the health and wellbeing of personnel and the local community in Kenya very seriously. The Ministry of Defence’s Force Health Protection measures are being applied to prevent further infections.”

Kenya has so far reported 101,819 cases from 1,214,742 samples tested.

Three more deaths were reported yesterday by the Ministry of Health, pushing the country’s cumulative fatalities to 1,779.

