316 More Test Positive for Covid-19 As 12 Saccumb

316 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 from 4,251 samples, bringing total infections to 163,554.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that the fatalities have risen to 2,895 after another 12 patients succumbed to the disease.

1,099 patients currently admitted in various hospitals across the country while 6,290 patients are on the home-based care programme.

133 patients are in ICU, out of which 27 are on ventilatory support.

Also, 102 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 96 are in general wards and six in the HDU.

The Ministry confirmed that 62 patients have recovered from the disease out of which 23 were from the home-based care program while 39 were discharged from various health facilities.

Kenya’s recoveries now stand at 111,191 at a time when 916,800 people have so far been vaccinated countrywide.

