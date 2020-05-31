31 Inmates Evacuated In Nairobi After Testing Positive For Covid-19

31 prisoners who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Saturday at the Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison are under treatment.

In a statement on Sunday, the Kenya Prisons Service commissioner general Wycliffe Ogallo said the inmates were evacuated to various hospitals by health officials from the ministry of health.

The 31 cases were part of 59 samples taken from remandees and prisoners on Thursday, May 28 in the ongoing targetted mass testing.

“From the results received on Saturday, 31 samples had tested positive for coronavirus after which the Nairobi County Emergency Response Team promptly moved in and evacuated the patients to various treatment centers for case management,” said Ogallo.

“The individuals had just completed 21 days in quarantine at the Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison where they had been admitted from various courts.”

The officer said all convicts and remandees in custody are safe.

Over the recent past, the government has freed over 5,000 petty offenders as part of efforts to decongest prisons and reduce the risk of the spread of Covid-19 in the correctional facilities.

So far, Kenya has confirmed 1,888 cases with 63 deaths and 464 recoveries.

On Saturday, Kenya confirmed 143 new cases of coronavirus after testing 2,959 samples.

All the newly detected infections are Kenyans.

