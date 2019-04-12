Human Trafficking Syndicate Busted, 31 Women Rescued In Mombasa

Police have rescued thirty-one women in Likoni Mombasa believed to be victims of human trafficking.

The 31 rescued are reported to be aged between 18 and 22.

Detectives busted the trafficking syndicate in the Friday morning operation.

The nationalities of the girls are yet to be revealed by the officers.

On Wednesday, detectives drawn from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit rescued nine men from human traffickers.

The victims, all of the Ethiopian origin, were aged between 20 and 36 years.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the officers, acting on intelligence raided a rented house rescuing the men.

That was after 25 female victims of human trafficking were rescued in a house belonging to Nicholas Mugambi last month.

The 25 women, who were aged between 24 and 33 years, were all Burundians.

According to reports, they were set for trafficking to unknown destinations.

At the time, three people believed to have been the traffickers were arrested, they included: Ms Mercy Kaaia, Ms Lydia Wairimu and Ms Susan Nyambura Nganga.

According to detectives, Burundians have been an easy target for human traffickers, who promise them jobs in the Middle East.

