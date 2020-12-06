30,000 Girls to Benefit from M-Pesa Foundation’s Menstrual Health Program

The M-Pesa Foundation has committed Ksh22.5 million to improve menstrual hygiene among teenage girls as part of Safaricom’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

The Foundation in partnership with NGO Huru International will distribute sanitary towels and offer sexual and reproductive health education to 30,000 teenage girls in Kilifi, Siaya and Murang’a counties.

“We have in the recent past seen stories of teenage girls especially from disadvantaged backgrounds trading sex for sanitary towels. It is a sad state of affairs when teenage girls are reduced to making such compromises to access a basic need,” said Les Baillie, Executive Director, M-Pesa Foundation.

The programme will also create awareness among 10,000 adolescent boys on menstruation, sexual reproductive health and life skills and enable 57 community-based mentors to support the adolescents.

Read: Blaze By Safaricom To Host Two-Day Digital Youth Career Fair

“It is our hope that with these interventions, we will safeguard teenage girls in Kenya through improved menstrual hygiene and adolescent sexual reproductive health education,” Baillie said.

Statistics by Procter and Gamble indicate that 65% of women and girls in Kenya cannot afford sanitary pads while 42% of school going girls have never used sanitary pads. Most of them seek unhygienic homemade alternatives such as rags, pieces of mattress, blankets, tissue paper and cotton wool.

Last year, the M-Pesa Foundation provided three months’ supply of sanitary towels to 800,000 girls who were sitting for their final year national examinations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu