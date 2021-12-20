3,000 Prison Officers Released To Help Police Beef Up Security During Festive Season

Security has been beefed up across the country as the festive season begins, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutymbai has said.

Speaking to members of the press on Monday, the IG said a total of 3,000 prison officers have been released by the prisons department to work with the police service to boost security during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The prison officers, Mutyambai said, have been declared as special police.

Further, all police officers on leave have been recalled to give sufficient backup during the festive season.

“The Service has deployed adequate security personnel and enhanced patrols to forestall any security threats,” said Mutyambai.

With many Kenyans expected to travel to their rural homes to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their families, the IG called for strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

He urged Kenyans to consider avoiding traveling to curb road accidents and the spread of the virus.

“If you can stay where you are we can avoid unforeseen situations like accidents during this period,” he said.

Kenyans have also been asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the police hotline number 999, 112 and 0800 722 203.

“The National Police Service remains committed to the safety and security of all citizens and residents of Kenya and encourages all persons to continue cooperating with the police as they enforce the law and the various health protocols as set out by the Ministry of Health especially in the wake of the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” the police boss added.

