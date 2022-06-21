30-Year-Old Treasury Officer Under Probe Over Sh18 Million in Allowances

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained orders freezing Sh18 million belonging to a 30-year-old National Treasury officer.

Tracy Njoki Kinge, a Finance Officer at the National Treasury, is accused of embezzling public monies and abusing her position by accepting superfluous and facilitation payments.

The anti-corruption commission got an order freezing the funds in her numerous I&M and Cooperative Bank accounts pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigations showed that Njoki who has held her current position since 2020, received a total of Sh37 million in imprests, facilitation, and superfluous allowances between February 2020 and May 2022.

It was also discovered that she received Sh24,119,926 in allowance in her Cooperative bank account between February 2020 and March 2022.

“Between February 2022 and June 2022, Njoki received Sh11,899,052 as imprests, facilitation and extraneous allowance in her I&M bank account,” court documents read in part.

The Commission discovered that of the Sh11.8 million received through her I&M bank account, Sh11 million was moved to her fixed deposit accounts in the same bank, while Sh498,000 was withdrawn in cash, leaving a Sh400,000 balance.

It was also discovered that Sh6 million of the Sh24 million acquired through her Cooperative Bank account was spent on Treasury Bills, leaving Sh2.7 million as balance.

Further, Njoki is said to have earned an average monthly salary of Sh50,954.53, amounting to nearly Sh1.4 million for the period between March 2020 and May 2022.

Njoki previously worked at the Ministry of Trade, State Department of Cooperatives.

