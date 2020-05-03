in HEALTH, NEWS

30 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In Kenya, Toll Rises To 465

Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman. [Courtesy]

The government has confirmed 30 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 883 people, bringing the total number of cases to 465.

Mombasa has had the biggest number at 19 followed by Nairobi at eight. Bungoma has two new cases while Kitui one.

Of the cases, 23 are male while seven are female.

The government has also confirmed 15 more recoveries, raising the total of recoveries to 167. Two patients from Mombasa have also succumbed to Covid-19, raising the number to 24.

Announcing the updates today, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said that the government has moved to mass testing in places like Kawangware and Eastleigh, which have been perceived as Covid-19 hot spots in Nairobi.

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

