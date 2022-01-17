Major Boost for Raila As 30 Governors Back Presidential Bid

At least 30 governors have backed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

The former prime minister met 26 governors in Naivasha on Monday, all of whom are in support of his candidacy under the Azimio la Umoja movement.

Four others signed the declaration indicating their support for Raila in absentia.

“This has been a consultative meeting between the governors and the fifth as we assured him of our support and discuss the way forward with regards to the Presidential elections. There were 30 of us present and a couple of us who were absent with apology,” said Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi on behalf of the county bosses.

Read: I Will Show You How to Lead a Country – Raila Hits Out at DP Ruto

The governor who also doubles up as the chair of the Raila campaigns board, said they discussed issued like:

Support for devolution– the governors said they were confident the AU envoy would safeguard devolution.

People focused campaign- the county chiefs said Raila’s campaign is focused on the people and issues affecting them.

Peaceful elections– The governors emphasized that the ODM leader has demonstrated a commitment to a peaceful campaign and elections through the Azimio la umoja movement. They expressed their desire to bring Azimio to grassroots mobilization through nonviolent and progressive activities.

Read Also: How President Uhuru Convinced Uganda’s Museveni to Accept the Possibility of a Raila Presidency

Future of the Nation– Kenyans would be safe in Raila’s hands, the governors said, as envisioned in the Azimio la Umoja.

“Having had deep deliberations on the future of the country, we hereby endorse Raila Amolo Odinga,” Muriithi said.

Also present was Kitui governor Charity Ngilu who noted that deputy president William Ruto would not champion devolution as he has always been against the Constitution.

“We will go out of our way to ensure Raila Odinga is the president in August. There’s as danger in electing Ruto as the president as he has always opposed the Kenyan constitution,” Ngilu said.

Read Also: Kenyans React as Ngirici Warms Up to Raila as He Turns 77

Her sentiments were echoed by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho who said those in support of devolution should vote for the ODM leader.

“Mtu yeyote ambaye ameona mienendo ya ugatuzi, kura yake inapaswa kuwa ya Raila Odinga,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...