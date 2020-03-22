30 Chinese Nationals Who Escaped From Quarantine Centre in Uganda Arrested

Police in Uganda and Ministry of Health officials have arrested 30 Chinese nationals who escaped from a quarantine centre on Friday, March 20.

The Chinese Nationals had been quarantined at hotel facility in Entebbe after arriving in the country.

After escaping on Friday, the Chinese men retreated to an apartment in Naguru where they were arrested alongside their house helps.

The case of the Chinese went viral after they were captured on camera escaping from the facility, with citizens blaming the government for negligence.

The foreigners were returned to the quarantine facility after screening and samples taken for testing.

This comes at a time Uganda has confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

The case is of a 36-year-old Ugandan man who arrived from Dubai at 2 am Saturday on aboard Ethiopian Airlines plane.

He was taken to Entebbe Grade B Hospital after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms, and after tests he was confirmed to be infected.

Health Minister Ruth Jane Aceng said that the passengers who came into contact with the man have been traced and quarantined.

“The confirmed case had travelled to Dubai on the 17th of March, four days ago for business purposes. At the time of his travel he was in good health,” Dr Aceng said Sunday.

On Saturday, President Yoweri Museveni announced that Uganda was closing all its border points to prevent people from crossing into the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.