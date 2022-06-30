30 African e-health Start-ups to Receive Sh825 million Grant

Three Health based organizations have partnered to launch an investment program targeting African e-health start-ups. Southbridge A&I, Salient Advisory, and SCIDaR are set to launch a $7 million (Sh824,950,000) fund dubbed i3 to provide 30 African e-health start-ups with funding and support each year.

i3 seeks to identify early-stage or growth-stage innovators from across the continent who can have a tangible impact on public health, whether through availability, accessibility, quality, or transparency of health supply chains.

Read: Gov’t to Roll Out Health Digital Platform Targeting Kenyans in Rural Areas

The program, which has been sponsored by the Gates Foundation will see the African start-ups access a $50,000 systematic grant, market and government events across the continent and a network of a high-level global ecosystem in the healthcare community.

The start-ups will be selected by Startupbootcamp AfriTech in South Africa for Southern Africa, Villgro Africa in Kenya for East Africa, Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) in Nigeria for West Africa, and IMPACT Lab in Morocco for North Africa.

The deadline for applications for the first cohort of 30 companies is August 14.

