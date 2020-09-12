3 Succumb,176 Contract Virus As Cases Jump To 35,969

Kenya on Saturday recorded 176 new Covid-19 cases from 4,115 samples tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s caseload to 35,969.

Since March, Kenya has carried out 494,560 tests.

All the new cases were Kenyans except 5 cases from foreigners. 132 were males while 44 were females.

The youngest cases was a three-month-old infant and the oldest was aged 78.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi announced 329 recoveries; 43 were on home-based care and 286 in various hospitals.

This brings the number of recoveries to 22,771.

Three more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll in Kenya to 619.

The cases were spread out in the counties as follows: Nairobi 32, Nakuru 29, Mombasa 22, Kajiado 14, Kisii 9, Kiambu 7, Garissa 6, Nyeri 6, Migori 6, Kisumu 6, Vihiga 6, Uasin Gishu 5, Kwale 5, and Meru 5.

Narok 3 cases, Kericho 2, Nyandarua 2, Busia 2, Kitui 2, Murang’a 1, Homa Bay 1, Kilifi 1, Laikipia 1, Embu 1, Machakos 1 and Baringo 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu