3 Succumb To COVID-19 As 98 New Cases Recorded

Kenya has announced 98 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the country’s caseload to 98,432 after a sample size of 3,369 was tested.

The youngest of the confirmed cases is a three-year-old child with the oldest aged 85 years.

On a sad note, 3 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities in the country to 1,716.

Consequently, 154 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries’ to 81,255. 144 were from the Home Based Care Programme, while 10 were discharged from various health facilities from across the country.

Currently, there are 696 patients admitted in various medical facilities from across the country and 2,116 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 10 on supplemental oxygen. 1 is on observation.

Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 49, Mombasa 14, Uasin Gishu 8, Kiambu 4, Kwale 3, Nakuru 3, Bungoma 2, Kisii 2, Kisumu 2, Turkana 2, Machakos 2, Kirinyaga 1, Laikipia 1, Kajiado 1, Kericho 1, Kericho 1, Meru 1, Nandi 1 and Siaya 1.

