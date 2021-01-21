3 Succumb As COVID-19 Cases Rise By 186

Kenya has announced 186 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 8,049. The country’s caseload is now at 99,630.

From the new cases, 158 are Kenyans and 28 are foreigners, while gender-wise 112 are males while 74 are females. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 85.

On a sad note, three patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 1,739. Consequently, 75 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries’ to 82,729. 34 were from the home-based care program while 41 from various health facilities across the country.



Currently, there are 674 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,543 are on home-based isolation and care.

33 patients are in ICU, 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen. Two are under observation.

Another 12 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 11 of them in the general wards. There is one patient in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 95, Mombasa 23, Busia 17, Kiambu 10, Isiolo 6, Kwale 6, Nakuru 5, Uasin Gishu 5, Taita Taveta 3, Kajiado 2, Siaya 2, Kakamega 2, Machakos 2, Kisumu 2, Kilifi 1, Nandi 1, Nyamira 1, Makueni 1, Migori 1 and Bungoma 1.

The cases in Nairobi are in the following areas: Lang’ata (19), Dagoretti North (15), Westlands (9), Kibra (8), Embakasi Central (7), Kasarani, Ruaraka and Starehe (5) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East and Embakasi South (4) cases each, Embakasi West (3), Embakasi North and Mathare (2) cases each, Kamukunji, Makadara, and Roysambu (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 23 cases are from Mvita (17), Likoni (2), Changamwe, Jomvu, Kisauni and Nyali (1) case each.

