3 Police Guards Attached To DP Ruto Grilled Over Drama Surrounding Sudi’s Escape

The puzzle surrounding the escape of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi from his house during a raid by detectives has led to the grilling of 3 police officers attached to the Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Standard, the police officers handling Sudi’s case wanted to find out what the officers were doing at his house when officers arrived to have him arrested.

The three officers have been identified as a chief inspector and two constables that are attached to the elite Presidential Escort Unit hence assigned to the President, his Deputy and their families.

Reports indicate that the officers handling Sudi’s case did not understand how the three officers were at Sudi’s house when they wanted him arrested and his escape thereafter.

The probe will be used for disciplinary actions against the officers and are most likely to be charged with aiding the escape of a prisoner in the case that the team will prove that.

Ultimately, further reports indicate that the Presidential Escort officers failed to declare who they were in time despite the police officers sent to arrest Sudi firing shots before gaining entrance into the compound.

The publication further cites that upon the police officers gaining entry, it was discovered that one of the members of the elite unite was armed with a Jericho pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition while his colleague had a Ceska pistol and 30 rounds of ammunition.

Oscar Sudi had surrendered himself to Langas Police station on Sunday after two days of being sought over alleged hate speech and incitement remarks. He was later airlifted to Nakuru and detained at Central Police Station.

He is however to spend seven more days in police custody pending the conclusion of investigations into the charges leveled against him.

Appearing virtually before Nakuru Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalu, his lawyers put up a spirited defense to have him released on bail. They, however, appealed the ruling to have him detained for 7 more days.

