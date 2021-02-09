3 Patients Die In 24 Hours As COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps To 1,789

Kenya has announced 104 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 3,348. The country’s caseload is now at 102,048.

From the positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 77 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners. 66 are males while 38 are females.

The youngest case is of a two-year-old baby, while the oldest is aged 101 years.

On a sad note, three patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 1,789.

69 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus. 37 are from various health facilities across the country, while 32 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. The total recoveries now stand at 84,542.

There are 368 patients currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,315 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 37 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 21 on supplemental oxygen with 3 on observation. Read Also: Three More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Records 129 New Cases Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards. County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 68, Laikipia 7, Kiambu 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Siaya 3, Nakuru 3, Kisumu 2, Nandi 2, Machakos 2, Kajiado 1, Kakamega 1, Kericho 1, Murang’a 1 and Taita Taveta 1. The cases in Nairobi are from Lang’ata (16), Dagoretti North (9), Westlands (6), Kibra (5), Embakasi Central, Kamukunji and Makadara (4) cases each, Embakasi North, Embakasi South and Embakasi West (3) cases each, Kasarani, Mathare, Roysambu and Ruaraka (2) cases each,

