3 Out Of 11 Suspects Who Escaped Police Cells In Bungoma Arrested

3 of the 11 suspects who escaped from police cells in Bungoma County after digging a hole have been arrested.

Their arrests were confirmed by Bungoma South OCPD Wilson Nanga who indicated that the suspects had been nabbed at different locations.

“Our officers arrested John Wekesa at his home in Mayanja Vitunguu on Kanduyi-Chwele highway on August 24. They arrested another suspect in Webuye town as well as the one who was shot in the thigh on the day they escaped,” said Mr Nanga as quoted by Nation.

The suspects orchestrated their escape on August 16, 2020 with reports indicating that the police were alerted at around 3 am by other suspects being held in the station, who discovered a hole dug on the rear wall through which they used to escape.

The escapees included Brian Ochieng Onyango (robbery with violence), John Wanyonyi (robbery with violence), Clerkson Otieno (burglary), Simon Wekesa (assault), Collins Juma Nyukuri (assault), Alex Simiyu Muyekho (stealing), Bramwel Barasa (defilement), Pascal Kiberenge Namasaka (impersonation), Emmanuel Wakoko (assault), John Barasa Wekesa (breaking and stealing) and Isaac Wekesa (stealing).

One of the escapees, Isaac Wekesa, was shot by police on the thigh after a manhunt was launched. Isaac was running towards a nearby bush near an airstrip trying to escape from officers from the station and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who were following his trails.

He was since taken to Bungoma Referral hospital where he received treatment and returned to Bungoma GK Prison

