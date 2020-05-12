3 More COVID-19 Patients Die In Mombasa As Positive Cases Rise To 715

Kenya has confirmed 15 more cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of virus cases to 715.

Addressing reporters during the daily COVID-19 briefing, health CAS Rashid Aman said 978 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

14 of the new cases are Kenyans while one is a Rwandese national.

In terms of age, the youngest is a 1 year 8 month old baby and the oldest being 62 years.

Today’s cases are 10 males while 5 are female.

Seven of the new cases are from Mombasa, one each from Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos, three from Migori and two from Wajir.

In terms of estates, the cases are spread out as follows: from Mombasa, the cases were picked up in Mvita (5), Jomvu (1) and Kisauni (1) while Migori had one each from Kuria East, Tebesi and Nyamarama.

The Nairobi case was from Githurai 44, while that in Machakos was from Kathiani.

Unfortunately, three more people have died in Mombasa bringing the total number of fatalities to 36. Two of the patients died at home and the other in hospital.

On a positive note, 8 more patients have been discharged. Number of recoveries now stands at 259.

Further, Dr Rashid noted that two Tanzanian truck drivers were turned back after testing positive for the coronavirus.

They were tested at the Isebania border point.

He also noted that a “high level delegation from the Ministry led by Dr. Patrick Amoth to Kajiado, the team will also pay a visit to the Namanga border to ascertain the measures we need to put in place to curtail cross border transmission.”

Dr Aman also told reporters that law enforcers are doing all they can to secure our “porous” borders, adding that the Somalia border is worrisome.

The CAS also marked this year’s International Day of Nurses, but regretted that circumstances could not allow celebrations.

“Under normal circumstances we would be conducting various activities to celebrate this year’s International Nurses Day however under the current circumstances all planned events to celebrate this day have been suspended globally,” he said.

