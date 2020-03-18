3 More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed, Number Rises To Seven – CS Kagwe

Three more Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country by the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, number totalling to seven cases.

Through a presser at the Ministry of Health Headquarters, Afya House, Kagwe established that all the positive COVID-19 cases in the country were imported, with the most recent one detailing three Burundian Nationals.

One of the patients was identified as a Burundian who travelled from Dubai to Kenya and arrived on March 17, 2020.

Apparently, it is reported that the foreigner was picked out with the surveillance team after being found to have very high temperatures during a routine checkup at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“18 cases are currently isolated at the Mbagathi Isolation Center and 7 others have been screened out and have tested negative. Samples from the remaining 11 suspected cases are still being analyzed and processed in our two designated laboratories,” said Kagwe.

The CS also added,” Those that tested negative (7) will be discharged, and ordered to Self-quarantine at home under the close supervision of the Ministry of Health staff in collaboration with the country’s surveillance teams.”

According to the Health CS, our biggest threat as a country are Kenyans who are visiting from the overseas.

Therefore, as a directive and precautionary measure, they will be required to sign a legal form at the airport as a way of commitment to self-quarantine.

“It is an offense punishable by a jail term for you to say that you are going to quarantine and you do not,” warned Kagwe

Additionally, Kagwe appealed to the general public to report any cases of visitors in the country who fail to adhere to the self-quarantine measures to the toll-free number provided.

The first case of Coronavirus was confirmed in the country on March 12, the victim identified as a 27-year-old woman who traveled from the U.S. to Nairobi through London.

Two more cases were later confirmed during a presser by President Uhuru Kenyatta, with stringent measures instituted to curb its spread.

Uhuru also announced the suspension of travel from countries that have reported cases of COVID-19 with only Kenyan citizens being allowed into the country provided they observe self-quarantine directive or visit a government facility for a check-up. The self-quarantine measures will be in force for 30 days.

Yesterday, March 17, another case of COVID-19 was confirmed, bringing the total number of infections confirmed in the country to four.

The patient was reported to have traveled from London on March 8 and arrived in the country on March 9.

Kagwe, however, stated that the patient was isolated in one of the country’s private facilities adding that the government was tracking individuals who traveled with the patient for necessary action.

The three recent cases total up the number to 7 confirmed cases, with a good number isolated for tests.

