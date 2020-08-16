3 Ministry of Health Officials Reportedly Take Legal Action Against CS Kagwe After Redeployment

Three Ministry of Health officials have reportedly taken legal action against Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe after he transferred them last week.

The three are among 21 staffers who were redeployed to undertake different roles within the ministry while the rest were transferred to other ministries.

According to reports by the Sunday Nation, at least eight officials have refused to be redeployed to other roles.

“Most of them have moved to their stations, although there are eight who have refused to move. With the position that the CS is taking, they will have to move,” said a source quoted by Nation.

Among those redeployed include Head of planning in the ministry Joseph Muraga whose position was taken over by Nthege Samuel. The Head of Disease Surveillance Daniel Langat was transferred to Nakuru County while Head of National Malaria Programme Grace Ikahu was moved to the International Health Relations and her position taken by George Githuka Njoroge.

This comes at a time the ministry is facing allegations of embezzlement and misappropriation of Covid-19 billions.

The government has been under pressure from the international front to act after UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott and US Ambassador Kyle McCarter demanded for accountability.

The country has received billions in aid money since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the country in March.

In May, CS Kagwe promised to sanitize the Ministry of Health, after reports of extravagance surfaced.

In a Facebook post, the CS avoided answering questions about the extravagant budget, where Ksh4 million was spent on tea and snacks, Ksh6.5 million to procure stationery, but promised to sack “those responsible”. Ksh10.1 million had been allocated for tea and snacks.

“Suffice it to say, there will be no theft of COVID-19 resources under my watch and if there is any truth regarding the misuse of COVID-19 funds, beyond being disheartened, I guarantee you that those responsible will be out of the ministry faster than we can blink. Propaganda or not, we, WILL sanitize the healthcare system,” he wrote.

Recently, reports of tenders awarded to influential people including members of the first family emerged, by the CS was careful to talk about them.

