3 Medical Officers Arrested As Police Bust Child Trafficking Syndicate After BBC Exposé

Three medical officers have been arrested in Nairobi after police busted a child trafficking syndicate.

In a statement on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police (IG) Hillary Mutyambai said that investigations had revealed that senior medical officers in collusion with the child smugglers are highly involved in the illegal business.

“During an operation by police to unearth the organized crime, police officers noted with a lot of concern that local public hospitals and children homes within Nairobi are involved, ” he said.

“…So far three (3) medical officers from a public hospital in Nairobi have been arrested in connection with the offence and will be arraigned before court. As the investigations continue there is a high possibility that more persons will be arrested.”

The IG directed all County police commanders to “closely work with the local children’s officers and other local security agencies to immediately undertake investigations and operations on matters touching on child trafficking within their areas of jurisdiction, especially in local public and private hospitals, and children’s homes.”

Read: Mlolongo Woman Arrested Selling Newborn Son For Sh60,000

Members of the public have been asked to volunteer information to the police and local administration officers on child trafficking.

“The Inspector General assures our sources of information of utmost confidentiality on any information shared with the police,” he added.

The latest comes two days after a BBC exposed how babies are stolen in Kenya to feed a thriving black market.

The exposé dubbed ‘The Baby Stealers‘ by BBC’s Africa Eye revealed how vulnerable women are being preyed on in Nairobi for financial benefits.

Read Also: Tanzanian Arrested For Using Special Needs Children As Beggars

Africa Eye’s year-long investigation found evidence of children being snatched from homeless mothers and sold for profits.

The BBC team uncovered illegal child trafficking in street clinics and babies being stolen to order at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The investigative piece revealed that the going-rate to steal a child from a woman is roughly Ksh50,000 for a girl or Ksh80,000 for a boy in the capital Nairobi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu