3 Health Workers Among 95 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In Kenya

95 more people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in the country raising the national tally to 2, 862.

In a statement on Monday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said a total of 1,096 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested in the country since the outbreak of the disease stands at 98,439.

Out of the positive cases, 92 are Kenyans and three are foreigners.

Three of the new cases are health workers from Nyeri County.

The other cases are distributed as follows: Mombasa (56), Nairobi (13), Busia (10), Kajiado (6), Kilifi (3), Kitui, Kwale, Garissa and Marsabit each have one case.

Read: ODM’s Benson Musungu Admitted At Aga Khan Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Marsabit becomes the latest county to record a Covid-19 case. The number of counties affected now stands at 38.

Nine out of the 10 cases in Busia are truck drivers.

In terms of age distribution, the youngest patient is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 72 years old.

A the same time, the number of Covid-19 recoveries rose to 849 after 97 patients tested negative for the virus.

This is the highest number of recoveries to be recorded in a single day since the outbreak of the disease in the country in mid-March.

Read Also: Tale Of Patient Who Recovered From COVID-19, Tested Positive Again, Later Died

A Covid-19 patient has also died in Nairobi raising the death toll to 85.

Dr Aman said caregivers should wear N95 masks when attending to Covid-19 cases.

The CAS reiterated the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation that individuals over the age of 60 should wear N95 masks.

He said in the coming days Kenya could see more health workers contracting the novel coronavirus due to the nature of their work that increases risk of exposure.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu