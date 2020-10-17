3 Dead After Speeding Probox Rams Into Two Motorbikes

Three people have died after a speeding Toyota Probox hit two motorbikes in Kibulgeny, Eldoret.

According to Eldoret West OCPD Eliud Maiyo said two pillion passengers and one of the bodaboda riders died on the spot.

Another who was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) is in critical condition and is fighting for their life.

The Toyota Probox was heading to Soy while the motorbikes were headed into Eldoret town.

Eye witnesses told Chamgei FM that the Probox driver lost control of the vehicle and then veered off the road ramming into the bodaboda.

Two of the three fatalities are from the same family.

Area residents are appealing to the government to erect speed bumps as at least 10 people have lost their lives at the same spot.

