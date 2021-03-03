3 Dead As Kenya’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 331

Kenya has recorded 331 new cases from 4,725 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 106,801.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,311,326. Of the new cases, 301 are Kenyans while 30 are foreigners.

195 are males and 136 are females. The youngest is a seven-month-old baby while the oldest is 82.

On a sad note, 3 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 1,866.

Consequently, COVID-19 recoveries have risen by 54 bringing the tally to 86,914. 44 patients were on home-based care and 10 in various hospital facilities across the country.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 196, Kiambu 46, Nakuru 16, Busia 13, Mombasa 13, Uasin Gishu 11, Kericho 5, Machakos 5, Nyandarua 4, Turkana 4, Kajiado 3, Kisumu 3, Lamu 2, Makueni 2, Murang’a 1, Nyeri 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Baringo 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kisii 1 and Embu 1.

