3 Cops Accused Of Swindling Man Ksh200,000 In “False Arrest” Freed

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered the release of three police officers, who were involved in an incident of false arrest, on cash bail pending further directions.

The General Service Unit (GSU) officers based at Ruiru camp are said to have posed as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and arrested the “wrong person”.

According to the DCI, the three, Gideon Sumare, Kelvin Kone Omerikwa and Shallan Ooro Ouma, could not be arraigned as the victim sought to withdraw the case.

In a statement on Monday night, the DCI said the officers pounced on the victim as he parked his car outside his residence at Nyayo High-Rise on September 9, before forcing him into the private Toyota Land cruiser they were using and which belongs to a civilian suspect identified as Nelson Sechere Mukura.

DCI said instructions from the fourth suspect to the officers was to arrest a land dealer who had allegedly defrauded his female friend Kshs800,000 but ended up mistaking him for someone else.

Read: Two DCI Imposters Arrested For Attempting To Extort MP

“According to the victim’s report, he was however forced to give Ksh200K for his release but managed to raise Ksh115K, which upon investigations was found to have been sent to a number linked to PC Gideon, who was also found in possession of the simcard used, ” said DCI.

“A complete file with the preferred charges was today forwarded to the ODPP for perusal but the suspects could not be arraigned as the ODPP were further issued with an affidavit sworn by the victim seeking to withdraw the charges.”

The DPP directed DCI boss George Kinoti to grant the suspects bail pending a decision to withdraw or charge the suspects in court.

Following the false arrest of a victim in a fact of mistaken identity on 9th September 2020 at Nyayo High-Rise by three GSU officers, @DCI_Kenya SSU & CRIB detectives managed to arrest the perpetrators alongside a civilian accomplice in the last five days. pic.twitter.com/wsjaHBebGR — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 14, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu