3 Arrested Over Murder of KIMC Student Purity Wangechi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have finally arrested the main suspect behind the murder of Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) student Purity Wangechi.

John Wanyoike Kibungi aged 24 was arrested alongside two of his accomplices, Kanaiya Kamau and Brendan Muchiri, early on Sunday morning.

According to the DCI, the mastermind of Wangechi’s murder was smoked out of his hideout at Kirigiti as he prepared to escape, following a manhunt launched yesterday by a combined team of detectives and general duty police officers based at Kiambu police station.

Police believe the other two suspects assisted Wanyoike in killing the 19-year-old college student and disposing her body.







Wangechi’s lifeless body, which bore visible stab wounds and strangulation marks, was discovered yesterday morning by the roadside close to Mburiria estate, in Kiambu county.

Wangechi and Wanyoike are said to have been in a romantic relationship for some time before she discovered that he was a thug.

Also Read: Detectives Identify Main Suspect Behind Murder of KIMC Student Purity Wangeci Kiringa

“She confronted him about it leading to a misunderstanding between the two,” DCI said in a statement on Sunday.

“She however didn’t know that her lover was determined to cover his tracks by eliminating her.”

On Friday, Wangeci left the country’s premier media institution to meet him in Kirigiti, to try and rekindle the dying embers of their once blossoming love. She did not know that she was walking into a death trap.

During the early morning raid, the officers recovered a vegetable knife that was carefully concealed in his waistband and which police believe was used in stabbing the teenager.

Also Read: One Arrested as Police Probe Murder of Singer Emma Jalamo’s Manager

The weapon has been preserved for forensic examination by Crime scene personnel based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory.

Meanwhile, the three suspects have been placed in custody for the offence of murder pending arraignment in court.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...