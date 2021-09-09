3% of Kenya’s Adult Population Fully Vaccinated as 501 Contract Covid-19

3% of Kenya’s adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has announced.

As of yesterday, September 8, 2021, 2,980,929 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 2,160,564 while second doses are 820,365.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at38.0 per cent with the majority being males at 455,240 (55 per cent) while females are at 364,656 (45 per cent).

Covid-19 Update:

501 people have contracted Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 6,879 samples were tested. This brings Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload to 242,284.

This brings Kenya’s positivity rate to 7.35 with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,436,216.

Sadly, 34 have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s cumulative death toll to 4,864.

Also, 312 patients have recovered from the virus, 190 from various health care facilities across the country and 122 from the home-based care program. The cumulative recoveries are now at 230,407.

Currently, 1,752 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,864 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

Another 163 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 117 of whom are on ventilatory support and 40 on supplemental oxygen. 671 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with617 of them in general wards and 54 in High Dependency Units.

