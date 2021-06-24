3.8 Million Kenyans File Tax Returns Ahead Of June 30 Deadline

Only 3.8 million Kenyans have filed their tax returns ahead of June 30, 2021 deadline, the Kenya Revenue Authority has said.

The number is however an improvement as compared to 3.1 million who had filed their returns as of June 20, 2020.

“The iTax system is currently very efficient, enabling taxpayers to file their returns 24 hours a day, without hitches,” said KRA’s Deputy Marketing and Communication Commissioner Grace Wandera.

“We have also extended our Service Centers and Contact Center opening hours to serve the increasing footfall. In the month of June alone, we have served over 230, 000 customers, registering 71 percent growth of customers seeking services at the Huduma Centers and Service Centers compared to last year.”

It is expected that over five million will have filed their returns by June 30 deadline, meaning over 1.2 million will file their returns in the last 10 days.

As a result, the online portal could be jammed due to high traffic as Kenyans rush to meet deadline.

KRA says it is serving approximately 20,000 customers in the various channels daily, including calls, emails, social media, chats, KRA service centers and Huduma Centers.

