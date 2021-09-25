3.3% of Kenya’s Adult Population Fully Vaccinated

3.3% of Kenya’s adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has announced.

As of yesterday, September 24, 2021, 3,600,187 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Out of the total, the first doses were 2,713,427 while the second doses were 886,760. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 32.7 percent.

Covid-19 Update

Kenya has announced 323new Covid-19 cases after 5,606 samples were taken in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 248,392.

The positivity rate is at 5.8% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,533,467.

Of the new cases, 317 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners, out of which 167 are females while 156 are males. The youngest patient is a two-month-old baby while the oldest is 104 years.

The cumulative fatalities have risen to 5,096 after 14 patients succumbed to Covid-19.

Also, the cumulative recoveries are now at 239,730 after 432 patients recovered from the disease with 387 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 45 are from various health facilities countrywide.

County distribution is as follows

Nandi leads with 71, Nairobi 41, Nakuru 30, Nyeri 22, Makueni 14, Kajiado 13, Kiambu 12, Kisii 11, Mombasa 11, Embu 8, Siaya 8, Murang’a 7, Garissa 6, Bomet 5, Kirinyaga 5, Laikipia 5, Machakos 5, Kakamega 5, Uasin Gishu 5, Marsabit 4, Isiolo 4, Bungoma 4, Nyandarua 4, Kitui 4, Busia 4, Meru 3, Samburu 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, West Pokot 2, Kwale 2, Baringo 1, Homa Bay 1, Turkana 1 and Kericho 1.

