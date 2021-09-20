3.2% of Kenya’s Adult Population Fully Vaccinated

3.2% of Kenya’s adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has announced.

As of September 19, 2021, 3,364,322 vaccines have been administered across the country. First dose were 2,504,869 while second doses were 859,453.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 34.3% with the majority being males at (55%) while females were at (45%).

113 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after 2,680 tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 246,643.

The positivity rate is now at 4.2% with the cumulative tests so far conducted at 2,500,729.

Sadly, 6 patients have died bringing the Covid-19 cumulative fatalities to 4,995.

Read: Kenya Records 234 New Covid-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Also, 655 patients have recovered from Covid-19 with 465 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program & 190 from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 237,950.

1,410 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,107 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 105 patients are in the ICU, 73 of whom are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are under observation.

478 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 445 of them in general wards and 33 in High Dependency Units (HDU)

County Distribution:

Nairobi 60, Garissa 9, Kiambu 8, Meru 8, Kajiado 5, Kitui 5, Nakuru 4, West Pokot 4, Marsabit 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Embu 1, Kericho 1, Kwale 1, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1 and Murang’a 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...