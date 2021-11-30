2NK Sacco Driver Fired for Reporting Bhang-Smoking Students Lands County Gov’t Job

A 2NK Sacco driver who complained of frustration from his employer after he reported a group of bhang-smoking youth has landed a job with the Nyeri County.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga today announced that John Muthoni will be a part of the team of drivers at the Nyeri County government.

“I wish to celebrate John Maina Muthoni, formerly of 2NK, a heroic driver who courageously reported students upon realizing that they were smoking bhang and drinking alcohol. My government will offer him a position as a driver in one of our departments,” Mutahi Kahiga stated.

Last week, the public lauded the driver after the DCI announced that they were looking for 14 students who had jumped out of a moving vehicle when they realized that they were being ferried to the police station.

DCI boss George Kinoti asked Muthoni to getbin touch with him after he cited frustration from his boss a day later, saying he had suspended from duty for taking action against the students.

The students were aboard the matatu which was enroute to Nairobi when the driver felt a strong smell of bhang emanating from the back of the matatu.

Maina made a detour to Sagana Police station after his warnings to the students fell on deaf ears. When the students realized that they were heading to the police station, they jumped out of the moving matatu, leaving their half-smoked joints behind.

