290 Out 300 Health Workers Fail English Test For UK Jobs

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says only 10 out of 300 health workers who did an English test for UK jobs passed.

The scheme, hatched in July, would have seen hundreds of Kenyan nurses and other health workers get a chance to work in the UK.

Currently, there are more than 30,000 jobless Kenyan nurses and healthcare workers in the country.

Kenya is expected to send 20,000 nurses to work in the UK on a three-year contract in an agreement signed between the two countries when President Uhuru Kenyatta visited the UK in July.

The Labour Ministry, through the National Employment Authority, is mandated to recruit qualified nurses to the UK in collaboration with the Health Ministry.

Successful candidates will earn Ksh450,000 a month and a three-month free accommodation on arrival for the three-year contract. The deal is renewable for another three years.

The UK government will pay for air tickets, with each nurse receiving a further Ksh750,000 relocation allowance.

Currently, there are 894 Kenyans working across all roles in the National Health Service in England.

