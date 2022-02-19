29 New Cases of Covid-19 Recorded as Positivity Rate Plummets to 0.5 percent

In the last 24 hours, 29 people have tested positive from Covid-19, from a sample size of 5,547 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 0.5%. The number of confirmed positive cases is now 322,669 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,327,872

4 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the various health facilities countrywide. This brings the total number of recoveries to 303,010.

Raed: Covid-19 Update: Over 7 Million Kenyans Fully Vaccinated

Out of these, 250,158 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,852 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Two patients have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours pushing the number of cumulative fatalities to 5,635.

A total of 16,099,006 vaccines have been administered across the country; 7,642,960 are partially vaccinated while 7,334,529 are fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is now at 63.3% while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 26.9%.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...