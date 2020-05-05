29 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Eastleigh As Toll Rises To 535

After testing 1077 samples in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 cases have risen to 535, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

Addressing reporters at Afya House, the CS noted that 45 people have tested positive for the respiratory disease.

29 of the new cases are from Nairobi, 11 from Mombasa and 5 from Wajir.

44 cases are Kenyan nationals while one is a Somali national.

A total of 30 of the new cases are male while 15 are female.

In Nairobi, Easleigh has so far registered 63 cases, Kawangware 24.

“There is community spread in three key areas: Eastleigh, Kawangware, and Old Town Mombasa… we need to take serious action in those areas,” he said.

9 more people have been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 182.

CS Kagwe warned restaurant owners violating the set guidelines. Those caught will face the law, he said.

Quoting the Bible, the health minister urged Kenyans to observe guidelines as laid down by the government. They include social distancing, observing respiratory hygiene and washing hands with soap and water.

“People send me messages in anger having observed people sitting outside bars drinking away, others sitting together during Ramadan, even against advice of leaders,” he said.

He also warned that things are not back to normal even as traffic jams continue to build up.

Kagwe also asked Kenyans to refrain from stigmatizing recovered persons adding that no one is immune to the disease.

“No one is immune to the virus and no one should be stigmatized because of COVID-19,” he said.

Further, the CS said the government will before the end of the week announce strict measures as cases increase exponentially.

Acting health Director general Dr Patrick Amoth also told reporters that zero cases of healthcare professionals in the frontline contracting the disease have been reported in the past week.

