285 Kenyans Killed In Floods, More Than 800,000 Others Affected – CS Wamalwa

Floods have so far claimed 285 lives, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa announced on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, the CS also noted that the number of people affected has risen to reach 810,655.

Further, CS Wamalwa said, a lot of crop has been lost but the exact acreage will be determined next week.

Two weeks ago, the number of deaths caused by floods shot from 194 to 237.

The nymber of affected households had also risen to 161,000 up from 100,000.

“That is a very high number compared to those Kenyans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 who are about 33,” CS Wamalwa said.

Then, the minister warned that the situation would worsen as dams continued to fill up.

“With rains going on and our dams filling (up), it means more will be affected. We are urging people in flood-prone areas, mudslide prone areas to move to higher grounds,” he said.

On Monday, however, the meteorological department said that rains would reduce in many parts of the country between May 26 to June 1, 2020.

The met department predicted rainfall of between 20-50 mm in parts of Nyamira, Kisii, Migori, Homa Bay and Kisumu.

Others included; Nandi, Siaya, Busia, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Nakuru, Mt. Kenya and coastal counties.

