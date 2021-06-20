283 Cases of Covid-19 Reported in the Last 24 hours Bringing Positivity Rate to 8.2 Per cent

Today’s Covid-19 update shows that 283 people have tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 3,452 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate now stands at 8.2%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 179,075 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,904,519.

On a positive note 73 patients have recovered from the disease, 61 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program & 12 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 122,704; 88,965 are from Home Based Care & Isolation program & 33,739 are from health facilities.

Unfortunately nine patients succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May and June. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,456.

1,106 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,488 patients are under Home Based Isolation & Care program. 99 patients are in the ICU, 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are under observation.

Another 117 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 107 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units.

