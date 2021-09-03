2,809,389 Vaccine Administered in Kenya as 1,001 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 1,001 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 9,065 was tested. The caseload is now at 238,852.

This brings the positivity rate to 11.0% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,397,923.

Of the new cases, 988 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 504 males while 497 are females. The youngest is a four-month-old baby while the oldest is 110 years.

Sadly, 11 patients have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative fatalities to 4,757.

Also, 1,155 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,001 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 154 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 226,037.

A total of 1,867 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,190 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

135 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 90 of whom are on ventilatory support and 43 on supplemental oxygen. 2 patients are under observation.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 211, Laikipia 107, Nakuru 58, Uasin Gishu 54, Kitui 53, Kiambu 49, Marsabit 44, Mombasa 35, Meru 33, Nyandarua 32, Nyeri 29, Bungoma 27,Murang’a 26, Baringo 21, Wajir 20, Turkana 19, Kericho 17, Machakos 16, Kajiado 15, Taita Taveta 13, Embu 12, Garissa 12, Isiolo 11, Kilifi 11, Tharaka Nithi 9, Busia 9, Kakamega 8, Kisii 8, Narok 7, Bomet 5, Makueni 5, Migori 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Lamu 4, Kirinyaga 3, Tana River 2, Nandi 2, Trans Nzoia 2, West Pokot 2, Kisumu 1 and Siaya 1.

Vaccination Update:

As of September 2, 2021, a total of 2,809,389 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 2,020,009 while second doses are 809,380.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 40.1% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.97%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 242,784, Aged 58 years and above 240,649, Health Workers 134,772, Teachers 123,265 while Security Officers are at 67,910.

