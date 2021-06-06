28-year-old Migori Mother Tries To Kill Her Four Children Before Committing Suicide

Four children below the age of eight have been rescued in Nyatike, Migori County after their 28-year-old mother tried to kill them before committing suicide.

The mother identified as Dorothy Achieng locked herself and the children in the house, set the house on fire before committing suicide using a rope.

According to the area chief Jeremia Oloo, family members who heard the cries of the children rushed to the scene and saved the little ones.

However, it was too late to save the mother, who had already died by the time family members arrived.

Achieng’s husband has a second wife and was not in her (Achieng’s) house when the incident happened. It is reported that he spent the previous night in the other woman’s house.

According to Achieng’s brother-in-law George Ochieng, Achieng’ had locked the door from inside and reinforced it with chairs to prevent the children from escaping.

The relatives had to use the window to save the children, according to Ochieng’.

The body of the deceased was moved to Sori Lakeside hospital mortuary as the police launch investigations.

